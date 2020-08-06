Artisans demand to reopen their stalls in the Izamal park

IZAMAL, YUCATAN (August 6, 2020).— Artisans asked the City Council to authorize them to reopen their businesses located in the main park Crescencio Carrillo y Ancona because, they said, the economic situation is getting worse by the minute due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several artisans, men, and women, came to speak with the director of Tourism, José Luis Mapen Castellanos and asked the official to allow them to open their premises, which have been closed since mid-March because they desperately need the income.

Somewhat disorganized, the nonconformists could not find a way to give an explanation to the director of Tourism, who could not explain the matter to them either.

At the meeting, the artisans said that, given the total lack of sales due to the confinement, they are asking the City Council to give them some financial support.

The group of artisans was led by Dídier Perera, son of the municipal official Gaspar Perera. He was the only artisan who consistently asked the authorities to allow them to reopen their stalls.

The director of Tourism stated that there is a project that pretends to relocate them so that they can carry out their activities.

However, the artisans replied that this is not a good option.

The official explained that there are federal and state provisions of the secretariats of Health, Economy and Tourism, among others, that must be complied with, such as the Covid-19 state traffic light.

The artisans were somewhat divided, since not all participated in the demonstration, as some of them consider that relocation might be a good option for them.

On several occasions, residents of the city have complained about the bad image that the vendors give to the main square, where the bust of artisans and their stalls, makes it difficult for visitors to walk freely and peacefully through the heart of this Magical Town.

