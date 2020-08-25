Armed robbery solved in a matter of minutes by local police in Mérida

A gang of three Mexicans and two foreigners robbed a woman after she had withdrawn money from the bank in the south of Merida.
However, the four men and the woman ended up arrested minutes later in the Historic Center of Mérida by SSP officers.
These people were identified and accused of robbing a young woman in the south of the city.
As reported by the SSP, the band is made up of four men, three are from the State of Mexico, one from Cuba, and a woman from Colombia.
According to the version of the SSP, before being arrested they had threatened a 21-year-old girl outside a supermarket, stripping her of 17 thousand pesos in cash that she had withdrawn from the bank.
The victim asked for help from the 9-1-1 emergency number and provided a description of the car in which her attackers were traveling, the SSP’s Police Monitoring and Intelligence Unit (UMIPOL) issued the alert to the patrol cars and the search. with support of the video surveillance system.
The vehicle was located in downtown Mérida, the SSP agents managed to recover the stolen money and the detainees were placed under the custody of the State Attorney General’s Office, where the victim reported the events.
The State Investigation Police (PEI) of the SSP, in coordination with the Public Ministry (MP), opened the investigation file to carry out the legal process.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
