Antonio Banderas defeats COVID-19 after 21-day period

Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas has defeated coronavirus after a harrowing 21-day period.
The 60-year-old actor turned to his social media and opened up about his diagnosis and how he defeated the infectious disease after an extensive period, days after his birthday on August 10.
“After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection,” said the Mask of Zorro star.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Después de 21 días de disciplinado confinamiento, puedo decir que he superado la infección por Covid 19. Estoy curado. Va mi pensamiento para aquellos que no lo consiguieron y para los que lo han pasado peor que yo. Ánimo para todos los que están en mitad de la lucha. After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.
“I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight,” Banderas added.
He also made the announcement in Spanish and added a photoshopped image of him defeating the virus.
