AMLO’s approval rating drops to 56%

42% of those surveyed by the Reforma newspaper say they are pro-López Obrador. Education is the topic where he is best qualified.

MEXICO (Reforma) – According to the Reforma newspaper’s quarterly survey, Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s approval rating dropped three points from March to August.

The president reaches his Second Government Report with an approval of 56% of Mexicans, three points less than what he obtained in March when he had 59% of the support.

Disapproval rose six points between March, where it registered 35%, to August where 41% of those polled disapprove of his work at the country’s head.

The president said that the Reforma exercise “is spoiled” and assured that he has his survey with 64% approval, “I have maintained,” he said in his morning conference this Monday.

In that poll, when asked if today would be the revocation of his mandate, 70% said to stay, 25% to go, and 5% didn’t care.

He added that if he takes 56% approval, the newspaper says it is still above the number of votes with which he won the presidency in 2018.

“Accepting without conceding, which is how Reform says, says I bring 56% approval, I won with 31 million votes, what is 56% of 80 million citizens? 45 million, that is to say, I am 14 million up even with the Reforma poll, thanks to the people who are my guardian angel,” he added.

One day after presenting his report, 42% of those polled say they are pro-Lopez Obrador, while 25% say they are against it.

When qualifying his management by items, only education has a good mark, since 43% believe that the president has treated the subject well, against 32% who consider that he has done it poorly.

While 49% believe that he has done poorly in the economy and the fight against organized crime, forty-three percent believe that he has done badly in the area of security and 42% in the fight against poverty. On health, the rating between good (37%) and bad (38%) is very even.

Six out of 10 believe that López Obrador’s strategy to combat drugs and organized crime is not working.

On the handling of the pandemic, 52% approve, while 45% disapprove.

The percentage of Mexicans who consider that the president has made the right decisions for the country’s economy also fell: in March, 54% supported him, but by August, it had dropped to 48%. At the same time, it rose from 36% to 43% who consider that his decisions in economic matters have been wrong.

51% of those surveyed considered that the president had taken the necessary measures to help vulnerable families, but 53% believe that he has done nothing to avoid an economic crisis.

