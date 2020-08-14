Ambassador of Mexico in Honduras is transferred by air ambulance after testing positive for COVID-19

David Jiménez, Mexican Ambassador to Honduras, was transferred on Wednesday, August 12, by air ambulance to Mexico City, and is currently in intermediate therapy with a good medical prognosis.
Through Twitter, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard gave the news and wished the diplomat a speedy recovery.
The Mexican ambassador was admitted to a private hospital in Mexico City where his health status would be reported as stable.
So far, the Ministry of Foreign Relations of the Government of Mexico has not made any additional comments on the state of health of David Jiménez González.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
