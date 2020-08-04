Allied governors call for meeting with AMLO; “simulation no longer works.”

They are called “The Federalist Alliance.” They are the governors who last week asked for the resignation of the Undersecretary of Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – In a joint statement, the Federalist Alliance of Governors called for a meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and an end to what they called “presidential simulation.

The state leaders reiterated the call for López Obrador to hold a respectful dialogue in the face of the country’s challenges.

“We regret that instead of seeking a democratic agreement with all the founding states of the Federation, respectful dialogue between peers is not being built, and a republican dialogue that does not exist appears,” they say.

This is the “Alianza Federalista de mandatarios” that last week asked for the resignation of the Undersecretary of Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell.

The declaration is accompanied by the shields of the states of Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Coahuila, Michoacán, Durango, Nuevo León, Colima, Guanajuato and Tamaulipas.

“The Federalist Alliance of Mexican Governors, given the serious health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, reiterates the call to the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to meet as soon as possible and seek the agreements that are indispensable because of the enormous challenges we face, for the good of the country”.

“The simulation no longer works, we want an open and sincere dialogue for Mexico,” the letter closes.

