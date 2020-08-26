Alleged poisoning of four dogs in the south of Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Four stray dogs were allegedly poisoned on Tuesday, August 24th, in the Guadalupana neighborhood (south of Mérida).

The dogs’ owner, Israel Barbudo Pech, said he saw that foam started to come out of their snouts and noses, and then they fell to the ground and died.

The events occurred at approximately 10 p.m. when Israel was at his house on Calle 187-B-1 (between 58 and 60) of the aforementioned neighborhood.

Suddenly, he heard noises and when he went out to see what was going on, he saw his four dogs with a large amount of foam running out from their muzzles.

He presumes that someone poisoned them, but does not know who could have done such a terrible thing.

City Council personnel would be responsible for collecting the bodies of the dead dogs.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments