Airport revival in Yucatan continues with a slight rise

Air travel activity in Yucatan shows positive signs by reaching 57,452 passengers last month, but represents -76.6% compared to the same period in 2019

MERIDA, Yucatan – For the second month in a row, air travel in Yucatan registered rising numbers and shows signs of recovery from 32,038 passengers last June to 57,452 registered in July, which translates into a recovery of 79.3 percent, revealed Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) in its report to investors.

However, the arrival of passengers during the month of July compared to the same month last year meant for the activity a decrease of -76.6 percent, since in July 2019 256,686 passengers arrived to the entity by air against the measly 57,452 last month.

April, May and June were the months with the greatest drop in air activity at the terminal in the Yucatan capital with a decrease of -93.3 percent, -94.2 percent and -85.9 percent, respectively.

Covid-19 caused the Merida airport to register a 46.84 percent drop in passengers in the first half of the year, in other words, 625,426 people stopped travelling to the Yucatan destination in the first six months of the year, which also impacted the 204 weekly operations of the 10 airlines with frequencies to the Yucatan capital.

The first six months for the arrival of passengers via are reported as follows: January with 247,592 arrivals, February with 236,230, March with 164,096, April with 15,781, May with 13,999 and June 32,038 passengers.

Last May the arrival of passengers via the city’s airport was 13,999 people against 240, 408 last year, a drop of -94.2 percent.

Similarly, last April the arrival of passengers only reported 15,781 people, against 237,122 who landed and left the terminal the same month last year, which meant a drop of -93.3 percent.

Last March, 164,000 passengers arrived at the air terminal in the Yucatan capital, compared to 225,255 visitors in the same month last year, a drop of -27.2 percent.

After bringing an average monthly growth of 19.6 percent, it fell dramatically in March.

