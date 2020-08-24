A toasty Monday with afternoon rain expected in Yucatan

Hurricane “Marco” is in the Gulf of Mexico heading south off the U.S. coast.
MERIDA, Yucatan (CONAGUA) – This Monday, August 24, a mild to very warm temperature is expected with a cloudy sky and an east and northeast wind with the potential for rain in the afternoon and evening.
The minimum temperatures expected at dawn are from 22ºC to 24ºC and the maximum temperatures from 31ºC to 33ºC for the coast and from 34ºC to 36ºC for the interior of the Peninsula.
Hurricane “Marco” is in the Gulf of Mexico heading south off the U.S. coast and Tropical Storm “Laura” is in the Caribbean Sea very close to the south of the isle of Cuba heading southeast in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tuesday
Tropical Storm Laura (possibly already a Category 1 hurricane) is expected to move north of the Yucatan Peninsula, toward the north-northwest Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical wave (No. 31) is also expected to arrive, which will favor the probability of strong to very powerful storms in the northwest and center of the Yucatan, north of Campeche, as well as in northern Quintana Roo.
Hot to very hot temperatures during the day and warm at night. Wind speed varying from 20 to 30 km/h and gusts of 50 km/h in coastal areas.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Because of no access to a computer, only 5% of poor students return to school.
International agencies warn that students from.
-
Mexico posts lowest weekly coronavirus death toll in two months
Mexico reported 226 more deaths from.
-
Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway leaving White House
Kellyanne Conway, who was Donald Trump’s.
-
“The curve is in frank descent” – Ssa. Yet, Mexico exceeds 560 thousand cases of covid-19 and more than 60 thousand fatalities.
Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell attributed the number.
-
Mexico jails man who ordered journalist Miroslava Breach’s death
A man in Mexico has been.
-
Family gathering in Kanasin ends up with a man stabbed in the face
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (August 22, 2020).- A.
-
Fireworks & Controversy or a Middle Ground: Preview of The Republican National Convention
The city of Charlotte, North Carolina.
-
Mauritius calls for aid in race to contain catastrophic oil spill
The island nation of Mauritius has.
-
USMCA brings great business opportunities to the Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, August 22, 2020.- The.
-
Progreso, Yucatan registers 22 new infections in 24 hours
Progreso registered one of the highest.
Leave a Comment