A toasty Monday with afternoon rain expected in Yucatan

Hurricane “Marco” is in the Gulf of Mexico heading south off the U.S. coast.

MERIDA, Yucatan (CONAGUA) – This Monday, August 24, a mild to very warm temperature is expected with a cloudy sky and an east and northeast wind with the potential for rain in the afternoon and evening.

The minimum temperatures expected at dawn are from 22ºC to 24ºC and the maximum temperatures from 31ºC to 33ºC for the coast and from 34ºC to 36ºC for the interior of the Peninsula.

Hurricane “Marco” is in the Gulf of Mexico heading south off the U.S. coast and Tropical Storm “Laura” is in the Caribbean Sea very close to the south of the isle of Cuba heading southeast in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tuesday

Tropical Storm Laura (possibly already a Category 1 hurricane) is expected to move north of the Yucatan Peninsula, toward the north-northwest Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical wave (No. 31) is also expected to arrive, which will favor the probability of strong to very powerful storms in the northwest and center of the Yucatan, north of Campeche, as well as in northern Quintana Roo.

Hot to very hot temperatures during the day and warm at night. Wind speed varying from 20 to 30 km/h and gusts of 50 km/h in coastal areas.

