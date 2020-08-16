A message to Bernés, another unknown hero

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (August 16, 2020).- Contrary to what one might think, the Covid-19 areas of Merida’s hospitals are not gloomy places where pessimism prevails, but these are rather spaces where all human emotions are present, including joy, solidarity, and enthusiasm to get ahead.

There are thousands of cases of doctors and medical staff who treated and comforted patients who were fighting a tough battle against the coronavirus and in the end were able to fully recover. Although the virus has claimed the lives of more than 1,600 people in our state, it must also be said that almost 10,000 patients have recovered.

Via inbox, the friend of a doctor from the Ignacio García Téllez hospital of the IMSS (better known as “La T-1“) sent him the following message of encouragement through local news website “Yucatan Ahora” and social networks.

This message is noteworthy because doctors and nurses are almost always spoken of as health heroes, but alongside them, support workers, such as orderlies, medical assistants, nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, laboratory workers, janitors, who are generally forgotten, fight shoulder to shoulder with the doctors and specialists against this plague every single day, Monday through Sunday, around the clock.

Here is the message from Janetitha Diiaz to her friend:

I wanted to dedicate a few words to a SPECIAL person, a great friend of the soul, since the beginning of the pandemic, he has been in the area of ​​delicate patients # COVID19 and yesterday when I saw him, he caused me a nostalgia, a tenderness, I’ve known him for years, he has always been a good sensitive, noble and pleasant boy. Being in his position I know is complicated, but that shows how he does fulfill his oath to save lives, and yes he has done it and thank God he is well and cheering on one of his patients since they also need be fine morally, tired but there he is supporting and fighting with everything in this pandemic. Personally I thank you, BERNES you are a great human being, I send you many blessings and a big hug, we will see you soon friend (SIC)…

