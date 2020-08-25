65% of Mexicans Plan to Travel to National Destinations

(Banderas News) Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – According to a recent study by Despegar, 65 percent of Mexican travelers will make their first post-pandemic trip to national destinations. A majority of these same travelers say they intend to drive rather than fly.

The report came from Latin American travel and tourism agency Despegar. Ezequiel Rubin, head of Despegar México, points out that the tourism industry is one of the most important economic sectors in Mexico and will undoubtedly play a key role in the country’s economic reactivation after the pandemic.

He says that it is clear, however, that people will not travel in the same ways as before due to Coronavirus, adding that many travelers have come to restructure their way of life, and that includes the way they will travel.

In an article he contributed to El Financiero, Rubin said the 65 percent of Mexican travelers making their first post-pandemic trip to national destinations is very much in line with the expectations that the government has, since the Ministry of Tourism has mentioned that tourism in Mexico will recover with national tourists.

Rubin explained that although many will travel long distances for their vacation, the country will see a new trend, which is travel-by-road day trips. He noted that a lot of national travelers are interested in less than 3-hour-long road trips that take them to sites such as the Pyramids of Teotihuacán, cycling through Valle de Bravo, etc., which will encourage regional tourism and boost local economies.

He added that Mexico’s Pueblos Mágicos will be some of the most popular places to visit due to their proximity to major cities and the many outdoor activities in these destinations that offer travelers the opportunity to enjoy a great vacation while avoiding crowds.

This fall, beach destinations will continue to be the most popular places to be visited by traveling Mexicans, due to their need to visit open spaces where they can relax. In fact, according to an analysis carried out by Despegar, Cancun, Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Acapulco and Ixtapa Zihuatanejo have been among the most sought-after destinations in recent weeks.

According to the Despegar study, Mexican travelers plan to make their first trip between August and November of this year. In addition, most will do it with their family, since family vacations are among the main trends in post Covid-19 travel.

by Diego Sancho for Banderas News

Source: Banderas News







