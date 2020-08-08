51,311 deaths caused by Covid-19 in Mexico

On Friday, August 7, Mexico registered 51,311 deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic. In Yucatan 1,375 deaths

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Mexico registered 51,311 deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic as of Friday, August 7, while the number of confirmed cases of the pathogen is 469,407, revealed data from the federal Health Ministry.

The technical report presented this afternoon from the National Palace by Dr. Jose Luis Alomia, director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, also reveals that the Valley of Mexico continues to be the one with the highest number of infections the country, which is in an orange traffic light.

Data from health authorities indicate that in the last 24 hours, 6,717 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, as well as 794 deaths.

Due to the government’s dismal performance before covid-19, nine governors are manifesting their incomformity against Lopez Gatell’s disastrous result facing the pandemic, yet, AMLO is seeking to give more power to Hugo López-Gatell; according to the newspaper El Universal where it is stated that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will make radical changes in the Health sector. On Wednesday, August 5, the National Council of Medical Arbitration disappeared. Cofepris will become part of the Subsecretariat of Health headed by the “rock star” Hugo López-Gatell,” says the text published in the newspaper.

The National Commission of Medical Arbitration is a decentralized body of the Ministry of Health, created by presidential decree, published in the Official Journal of the Federation on June 3, 1996, to help protect the right to health protection and improve the quality of medical services.

Yucatán

In Yucatan, 167 new infections of COVID-19 and 35 deaths were detected.

Infections.

72 in Mérida,19 in Valladolid,13 in Tizimín, 11 in Ticul, 9 in Progreso, 8 in Tekax, 5 in Peto,4 in Oxkutzcab, 3 in Temozón and Umán, 2 in Conkal, Dzan, Kanasín and Motul, 2 foreigners, and 1 in Chapab, Homún, Huhí, Maxcanú, Sacalum, San Felipe, Tetiz, Tinum, Tixkokob and Tzucacab.

In Merida, 6,180 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (cumulative cases as of August 6), living in



1,504 in the northern zone

1,672 in the East

635 in the Central zone

1,010 in the South

1,359 in the West



In total, there are already 11,337 positive cases, 127 of which are from another country or state.

In total, 1,375 people have died of Coronavirus. Also, 528 are stable, isolated, constantly monitored by SSY medical staff; they present mild symptoms.

598 of the confirmed cases are hospitalized and in total isolation. There are other hospitalized patients awaiting diagnosis.

THE STATE LIGHT REMAINS IN ORANGE.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments