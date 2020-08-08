500 kilos of Marijuana confiscated by the Army in Mérida

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), through the X Military Region and 32 / a. Military Zone, reported in a statement the seizure of half a ton of marijuana in Mérida, Yucatan.

In accordance with the National Peace and Security Plan 2018-2024, and to contribute to the National Addiction Prevention Strategy “Together for Peace”, the confiscation was achieved as part of the periodic reviews carried out in the different companies of Merida parcel service.

On Friday, August 7, troops under the jurisdiction of that Territorial Command, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), when carrying out an inspection in a parcel business with the support of a canine unit belonging to 11 / o. BI. and the SSSP, assured 500 kilograms of marijuana, hidden in nine hose reels covered with plastic material.

The insured drug shipment was made available to the Attorney General of the Republic, pending the official weight.

The foregoing is the result of the effective inter-institutional coordination carried out within the State Coordination Table for Peace and Security of the State of Yucatan, it is indicated in the bulletin.

With these actions, Sedena reaffirms its commitment to ensure and safeguard the well-being of citizens, contributing to the projects implemented by the government of Mexico to guarantee peace and security for Mexicans, the report concludes.

