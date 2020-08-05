5 Great Modern Touches for an Up to Date Home

If you wish to embrace new technology to make your living spaces as efficient as possible, there are plenty of devices and gadgets you can obtain to achieve this goal. In this article, we’ll look at some of the most effective ways in which tech can make your home better.

Automation

There are all kinds of things that can be automated around your home, from lighting to the opening and closing of blinds to the raising and lowering of the temperature and much more besides. You can even connect various elements to your virtual assistant to make everything voice activated. This option is great for busy people, but it can be life changing for those with limited mobility.

Smart Security

Gone are the days of worrying about whether you’ve locked the front door or where you put your keys. You can now purchase locks that are openable with just a swipe of your smartphone. Remote access is also available, allowing you to open the door for guests if they arrive before you’re there. Doorbell cams are becoming increasingly popular too. Many of these devices have inbuilt microphones and speakers, allowing you to speak to whoever comes to your door, including couriers and uninvited guests. You can even install security cameras that feed directly to one or more of your devices, so that you can check on your property while you’re out. Some can be motion activated, so you receive an alert when anything triggers them.

Accessibility

Elderly people and those with limited mobility can benefit greatly from new technology in the home. From elegant bath lifts to riser recliner chairs and high tech stairlifts, there’s a lot that can be done to make getting about easier for differently abled individuals. One of the best additions you can make to a property is an elevator. Attractive, modernistic home elevators add a touch of class to a home as well as making access easier and adding value.

Eco-Friendliness

The treat of climate change is ever-present, which is why many people who plan to adapt to a greener lifestyle decide on features that reduce their carbon footprint and help the environment. Photovoltaic panels can provide green energy for your whole house – and then some – but, on a smaller scale, you can also invest in smart meters, remotely accessible thermostats, automatic lighting and plenty more besides to reduce your energy usage (and your energy bills).

Comfort

One of the main reasons why new tech is introduced into the home is for added comfort. There are many ways in which these developments can improve your sense of ease – for example, memory foam mattresses mold to the body for perfect support and to ease aches and pains, and self-cleaning appliances reduce the time and effort it takes to clean your kitchen. Even simple apps facilitating food or shopping delivery enable you to save time cooking or visiting the supermarket. These tools allow us to relax more easily and spend less time running errands and doing chores.







