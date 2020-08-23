23 Yucatecan babies have tested positive for COVID-19

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., August 18, 2020.- A total of 23 Yucatecan babies under 1 year of age have already tested positive for Covid-19 and were treated in hospitals in Yucatán and Quintana Roo reveals the database of “Open COVID Data -19 in Mexico ”, updated on August 16, by the Federal Ministry of Health (SSA).

Among these 23 children, a male from the Yucatecan municipality of Chemax stands out because he is the only Covid-19 positive baby who has been intubated at his young age.

According to the database, Chemax’s baby began with symptoms on Friday, July 31, and the same day he entered a SSA clinic located in Yucatán. His family reported that he has no previous illnesses, but he had contact with a Covid-19 patient.

The baby was left as a hospitalized patient and was intubated, federal statistics detail, however the report indicates that he did not develop pneumonia, and did not enter the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Out of the 23 infants, 5 had to be hospitalized, and the other 18 were outpatients and did not develop pneumonia.

