Zara sells “sabucan” for $650 pesos

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 8, 2020).- Zara the Spanish fashion and apparel company has been heavily criticized, after putting on sale “shopping bags”, very similar to Mexican grocery bags, or sabucanes, as they are known in Yucatan , for the ridiculous amount of 650 pesos each.

The sale of this product has generated a lot of controversy in recent days since a bag of this style can be found in any Mexican market or corner store for 50 pesos or less.

After becoming a trend and being the victim of countless criticism, memes, and mockery, the company had to eliminate the product from its online store in Mexico, and now it is only available in Spain.

In that country, the bag has a cost of 23 euros, which is equivalent to an approximate of 650 Mexican pesos.

Users from all over Mexico accused the brand of cultural appropriation and recalled that it is not the first time that its stores have put on sale products “inspired” by traditional Mexican artisans’ designs.

Yucatan was no exception since the news has been shared by several people who have joined with criticism and memes of their own creation.

“I can always wait for Christmas or New Year and the “sabucanes” are given away for free in the butcher shop, tortillería, or panadería,” wrote one of the users.

For now, this “fashionable” bag is no longer available for our country on the Zara website, but screenshots are counted by the hundreds on social networks featuring memes and jokes regarding the excessively expensive price of this item.

