Yucatecan granny who couldn’t sell her embroidery work, posts on TikTok and goes viral

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 10, 2020).- It is not a secret that the pandemic made the situation complicated for most Yucatecans, but there are success stories worth being told. This is that of a grandmother who at 87 years old does not give up, continues working, and fighting against obstacles, even in the times of Covid-19.

Santos Tuz, the woman’s grandson, shared a video of his grandma on TikTok, which has already reached more than 25,000 followers, without imagining the reach it would have.

The footage begins with Santos explaining the situation of his Mayan-speaking grandmother, who used to embroider and sell her work in one of the local markets.

However, now she can no longer go out or sell her merchandise to meet her needs. In another part of the video, it is the woman who invites everyone to buy her products and captivates the audience with a phrase in Mayan and Spanish.

The first video of Santos Tuz, who with his charisma and Yucatecan his accent, ventured as a “blogger” on various social networks, such as YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook, went viral. Local and national media echoed his story to help women and the scope was incredible because in another recording the proud grandson posted the products’ price and how they can be obtained.

A Yucatecan proud of his roots

In this beautiful story, not only the talent of the granny stands out, but also that of the young man who shares content online highlighting his Mayan roots and, proudly, brings the language and traditions closer to those interested in the beautiful arts & crafts, traditions and customs of the Yucatan.

