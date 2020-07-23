‘Yucatecan Ghostbusters’ bring joy and hope to those who need it most



They carry out altruistic actions outside hospitals, where due to the pandemic they cannot enter

For six years, Ale Herrera Solís, in the company of his friends, and sometimes his children, has carried out altruistic actions characterized by emblematic characters from science fiction movies, such as Star Wars or Ghostbusters (Los Cazafantasmas as they are known in Spanish); collect resources that they donate to low-income families or shelters.

During this health emergency, they continue to work for the benefit of society, carrying food, and even some gifts for children outside the hospital emergency area.

In social networks, they are already known as the Yucatecan Ghostbusters, and their posts are shared by many people.

Ale commented that these actions are carried out with his group Star Wars Fan Club of the Peninsula, who collect science fiction items, superheroes, and other related paraphernalia.

The Yucatecan Ghostbusters usually do presentations in public places to collect money for charity causes. They visit hospitals, shelters, dining rooms, or homes, bringing gifts to children on special days, among other things.

Currently, they cannot enter hospitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they bring food to people who are waiting for their relatives in the emergency area and who have not eaten because they do not have money. Many of these people come from other parts of the state and are mostly members of low-income families.

Herrera Solís indicated that it gives them great satisfaction to see people’s faces, to give them a smile, especially now that they are going through difficult times, the Ghostbusters give these people a moment to clear their minds and concerns, even if it is only for a few minutes.

The activist and philanthropist built the Ecto-1, a 1985 Ford Crown Victoria with which they have replicated the original ECTO, a 1959 Cadillac modified by the Miller-Meteor Co. into an end-loader ambulance/hearse combination.

