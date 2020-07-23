Yucatecan elected as INE councilor

The Yucatecan Uuc-Kib Espadas Ancona will be one of the four new directors of the National Electoral Institute (INE), after being approved with 399 votes in favor, 5 against and 5 abstentions in the Chamber of Deputies.

Norma Irene De la Cruz Magaña, Carla Humphrey Jordán, and José Martín Fernando Faz Mora, selected from the 17 who signed up, are also members of the INE general council.

Espadas Ancona was born in Mérida, on November 27, 1963, he is 56 years old, son of the outstanding architect Arcel Espadas Medina, director of the Faculty of Architecture of the Autonomous University of Yucatan, now deceased.

His academic training was carried out in this city, initially in public schools. He has a degree in Social Anthropology from the Autonomous University of Yucatan from 1982 to 1986, he obtained a degree from the Escuela Normal Superior of Yucatan and a Doctorate in Communication from the University of Seville, Spain in 2016.

Former militant and former federal legislator for the Democratic Revolution Party, he has also distinguished himself for his critical tasks in publications in local and national media, as a columnist and editorialist in newspapers and professional publications.

Militant of the Mexican Communist Party, he worked on different occasions in public and political positions. He wrote and published the book “Las Elecciones 1991. La Recuperación official” (The 1991 elections The Official Recovery), in addition to “Socioeconomic Structures”, 1995 and Social and Economic Structure of Mexico, 1996, among others.

