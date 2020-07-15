Yucatan back to “dry law” and other restrictions.

On the same day that another record was reported in Yucatan for daily cases of Covid-19 coronavirus infection – although with lagging figures from the IMSS – Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced yesterday at 10 pm., the return of restrictions in the state.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – In a message through his social networks, Mauricio Vila, the head of the Executive in Yucatan, announced the return of the “Dry Law” effective last night, so the sale of alcoholic beverages is no longer allowed; the closure of the tourist marinas as of Thursday July 16, and the prohibition of circulation, also as of tomorrow, from 10:30 at night until 5 in the morning. Due to the number of vacationers in coastal municipalities, the restriction will be implemented from 9 pm until 5 am.

This operation will apply to all types of vehicles, except for emergency vehicles, transfers to medical units, purchases of medicines, and those transporting health personnel.

Non-essential businesses will be closed at 6 pm and will not be open on Saturdays and Sundays. Restaurants will remain open from Monday to Friday, but again will not be able to receive diners on the weekend and will have to operate under the home service mode.

In the case of essential businesses, Vila Dosal said they would have to adjust working hours so that their workers have their departure on time before road closures.

The state executive said these restrictions are because many people have relaxed hygiene and prevention measures and have confused economic recovery with the revival of their social life.

Yesterday, 276 new cases were reported in Yucatan, including 190 that Social Security had not reported and was lagging. Of that total, 159 corresponded to the state capital. That makes 6,661 positive cases, 72 of which are from another country or another state.

The number of deaths during the day was 15, rising to 672 since the beginning of the pandemic. It was reported that there are 418 people hospitalized and in total isolation. There are other patients in hospitals awaiting diagnosis, but it was not disclosed how many.

Yesterday, 836 new deaths were reported in the country due to Covid-19 and 7,051 infections to reach 36,327 fatalities and 311,486 confirmed cases. Also, the Mexican government announced that it would extend the partial closure of its border with the United States for 30 more days due to the pandemic.

Les comparto este mensaje especial relativo al cuidado de la salud de todos los yucatecos y las nuevas medidas que aplicaremos en #Yucatán. Les comparto este mensaje especial relativo al cuidado de la salud de todos los yucatecos y las nuevas medidas que aplicaremos en #Yucatán. Posted by Mauricio Vila on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Governor’s announcement

1. “Starting this Thursday, the SSP will implement a road operation throughout the state to prevent road traffic from 10:30 at night until 5 in the morning, except in coastal municipalities, which, due to the number of vacationers, will be implemented from 9 at night until 5 in the morning.

2. Non-essential businesses must be closed no later than 6 pm. They must remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, as for restaurants, Monday through Friday will close at 10 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays may only operate in the form of home service, to go or through platforms.

3. This Thursday, all marinas are closed, and the immediate return of all recreational boats to be on land is ordered. The use of any motorized water vehicle will be prohibited, except for coastal fishing.

4. The establishment of Dry Law throughout the state from this time”. (2200 hrs. July 14 2020)

