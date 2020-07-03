Yucatan among the states that return to a red light alert

According to the epidemiological traffic light of the Ministry of Health, from July 6 to 12, 17 Mexican states will remain at maximum alert level and 14 will be on high alert; on July 2nd, a new peak in infections was reached: 6,741 in 24 hours.

According to the evolution of the Covid-19 Risk Traffic Light of the Ministry of Health (Ssa), seven states that this week were in orange will return to red next week due to the increase in infections, while four will advance to yellow.

After a private meeting between governors with officials of the Secretaries of the Interior (Segob) and Health, officials anticipated that from July 6 to 12 there will be 17 states in red and 14 in orange.

Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary for Health Promotion and Prevention, was in charge of reporting the details to the leaders, detailing the trends for June 1st, the date the sanitary traffic light was implemented. for the reactivation of activities.

Thus, the states that after having been in orange had returned to red are: Campeche, Chiapas, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, and Yucatan.

Another 10 states did not change and remain red: Baja California, Colima, Estado de México, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Puebla, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco and Tlaxcala.

Four advance, going from red to orange: Guerrero, Hidalgo, Morelos and Oaxaca.

Finally, 10 more remain in orange: Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

