Woman who cut the ropes of a boat in Chicxulub had to pay for damages

PROGRESO, YUCATAN (July 9, 2020).– The woman who cut the ropes of a boat, causing it to collide against another boat, had to pay for the damages, after reaching an agreement with the fisherman.

The case occurred on the beach, between the 24th and 26th streets of Chicxulub Puerto where the owner of a beach residence, cut the moorings of a boat that was anchored in front of her property. The case went viral on social networks, and the City Council on instructions from the mayor intervened to solve that problem.

The fishing licensee José Betancourt Ávila and the fisherman Carlos Tun Estrada pointed out that in Chicxulub Puerto there are just over 300 fishing boats, most of them are anchored in front of the beach and tied with mooring lines.

“That practice is not new; It has been done for many years, veteran fishermen say that they used to tie their boats there way before there were summer houses on the coast of Chicxulub, “said Betancourt Ávila.

“We have never had problems with the homeowners in the area because they know that the boats are tied and anchored on the beach for their protection or are placed at the entrances of the streets in bad weather,” said fisherman Tun Estrada.

The mooring lines cut by the woman held Carlos Cano’s boat, the fishermen pointed out that when the ropes were cut, his boat hit another one, and damaged the engine. However, an agreement was reached and the woman will have to pay for the damages.

Roger Gómez Ortegón, the municipal director of Fisheries, pointed out that on Wednesday, July 8, they held a mediation meeting with the parties involved and the agreement was reached.

He stated that it was explained to the owner of the summer property that the Federal Terrestrial Maritime Zone is not part of the woman’s property.

It was also informed that Chicxulub fishermen have worked in that area for decades responsibly and people in Chicxulub Puerto must live in harmony and peace.

