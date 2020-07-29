What’s New at Paradisus Playa del Carmen

As of July 1, 2020, Paradisus Playa del Carmen has reopened and welcomed guests back to the resort. However, what was once known as Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla and Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda is now simply Paradisus Playa del Carmen.

The hotels have merged into one property, open for everyone. Located within the resort now is “The Reserve,” the new top level of service which features a personalized concierge, private pool, exclusive beach area and adults-only sections, among other perks.

The Reserve suites also provide guests with access to a private check-in and check-out experience and premium drinks in the lounge. There are 124 rooms in this category, all swim-up suites and all with a private terrace and a jacuzzi.

Putting its employees and guests’ health and safety at a top priority, the resort has implemented an enhanced safety program. Future travelers can rest assured the resort is doing all it can to keep everyone happy and healthy.

This property is conveniently located in Playa del Carmen, giving visitors access to not only everything the hotel has to offer but also the bars, restaurants and entertainment options located on 5th avenue.

