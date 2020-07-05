Violent clash erupt between narcos and Mexican military

Drug traffickers exchanged fire with military personnel to defend the drug shipment from a small plane in the early hours of Sunday morning on the Jose Maria Morelos-Polyuc stretch. Circulation to Merida in that area is interrupted

CHUNHUHUB Quintana Roo (Agencies) – A shooting incident between Army personnel and alleged drug traffickers occurred on the Chunhuhub-José María Morelos road at dawn this Sunday, after a jet that was supposedly loaded with drugs landed. A vehicle has been secured but has not yet been confirmed.

According to preliminary information, during an overflight of a helicopter of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) on the Chunhuhub-José María Morelos road, near the “Ocho Venados” Ranch, it was attacked with bullets.

07:50 horas en el tramo carretero Chunhuhub – José María Morelos en el Kilómetro 61, sobre la carretera una aeronave incendiándose. Evite la zona por favor. pic.twitter.com/pF90AvZh91 — Alberto Capella (@kpya) July 5, 2020

The troops repelled the aggression and descended on kilometer 61 of the Chunhuhub-José María Morelos highway, where a twin-engine jet with license plates XB-RCM was on fire.

With the support of the Navy an operation was deployed in the vicinity, with two “tanks” and a helicopter, to search for the alleged drug traffickers.

The fire in the aircraft was put out. What it was carrying has not been disclosed. It is inferred that it was drugs. Circulation is still disrupted. Elements of the Army are in charge of the operation.

This is the sixth plane to land irregularly this year. Previously they secured the Via Corta to Merida, Mahahual, Salamanca, Morocoy, and Pucté. They were used for the transfer of drugs.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments