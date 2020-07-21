Two tourists arrested in San Miguel de Allende for not wearing a face mask

Mexico continues to register high levels of new coronavirus cases, as the Health Department reports 5,172 new confirmed infections, bring the country”s total to almost 350,000.

Confirmed daily death reports fell on Monday to 301, for a total of almost 39,500.

The continued high rate of transmission has caused some Mexican tourist areas to walk back previous re-openings and crack down on mask rules.

The southern area of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo re-imposed limits on hotel occupancy, and the Baja California resort of La Paz closed beaches again.

Over the weekend, the local government of the colonial city of San Miguel de Allende announced Sunday that police had arrested two tourists for refusing to wear face masks.

The city has decreed face masks obligatory in public spaces, and violators could receive a warning, up to 36 hours in jail and/or a fine of up to $385.

The city government said the two Mexican tourists were approached by police in the picturesque city square on Saturday night and reminded of the face mask rule.

The man and a woman refused to put on masks. They were detained, held for 12 hours, and fined the equivalent of about $67 USD each.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments