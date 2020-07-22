Two senior citizens die in Mérida, one in the northern and the other on the southern part of town

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 22, 2020).- Two senior citizens died in recent hours in the state capital, one in the southern area and the other in a northern subdivision.
In the San Antonio Xluch neighborhood, BKG, 72, lost his life, and in the North of the city, on Avenida Cámara de Comercio, CDC, 95, also passed away. It has not been determined if the cause of death was coronavirus.
In the case of BKG, it was found that he had had fever and diarrhea for several days, and on the afternoon of Monday, July, 20, he fainted shortly after taking a shower.
Paramedics from the SSP arrived at the place, just to confirm that the septuagenarian had already died.
The body of the patient was identified by her daughter-in-law, who was in the home at the time.
In the other case north of the city, it was found that CDC, 95, was found dead by his caretaker when he went to get his breakfast.
The 95-year-old man did not suffer from any chronic degenerative disease. A probable heart attack is suspected.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
