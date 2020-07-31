Tulum Jungle Gym has eco-friendly equipment and is right on the beach



Tulum Jungle Gym is often referred to as “the Fred Flinstone-inspired gym.” At Tulum, 90 percent of the equipment is made of locally-sourced wood, bamboo and stone. The natural materials are then carved into things like dumbbells, weights and pulleys by Mexican artisans. But if eco-friendly equipment doesn’t convince you, maybe it’s the setting.

Tulum Jungle Gym is located right on the beach. Gym junkies can workout in bikinis and swim trunks right next to the Caribbean Sea. The idea for the gym started when Katie Louise Davies visited Mexico from Wales to see her boyfriend Alastair Carter.

“We were just planning on working there for a few months before heading back. But that was before Ali came up with the idea of building a natural gym on the beach,” Davies told Wales Online. “He kept coming up with more ideas and getting more stuff made until we had enough to set up a gym.”

Besides the great view and cool gear, Tulum Jungle Gym provides each patron with face towels, water and sunscreen. Some of the gym’s other unusual equipment includes log bench presses, bamboo squat racks and marble kettle balls.

“It’s a Fred Flintstone-style gym that’s one-of-a-kind,” Carter said. “We have wooden, stone and black marble dumbbells up to 90 pounds, wooden Olympic plates and bars, strongman style lifting logs, a wooden squat cage, bench press, monkey bars and rope climbs made from trees.”

Source: Yahoo Lifestyle







