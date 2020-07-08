Trump will “pressure” governors to open the new school year.

WASHINGTON D.C. (Agencies) – At an event at the White House, the U.S. president said he expected “most schools to be open” for the new school year, arguing that the dangers of children not returning to school outweigh the risks associated with the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence also said that reopening classrooms was essential to reviving economic activity. According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world.

Donald Trump proposed on Tuesday to reopen schools starting in the fall, as the country moves toward the three million people infected by COVID-19 and over 130,000 deaths from the pandemic.

“We want to reopen schools. Everybody wants it, the mothers want it, the fathers want it, the children want it. It’s time to do it… “We’re very much gong to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”” Trump said as he led a meeting with officials from different levels, representatives from the education sector, parents and students.

Trump has not explain how he would pressure governors, but he repeated, again, an earlier claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons and not health reasons. He made the same claim Monday on Twitter, saying, “They think it will help them in November. Wrong, the people get it!”

