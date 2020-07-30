Tropical Storm Isaias is heading toward Florida

Four days ago, tropical storm Gonzalo dissipated, but another system is growing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Gonzalo weakened and practically disappeared on Sunday, July 26th, after encountering unfavorable conditions in the Eastern Caribbean.

And so last night, tropical storm ‘Isaías’ formed in the south of the island of Puerto Rico, which has maximum sustained winds of up to 85 kilometers per hour.

According to a Thursday bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the eye of Isaías is now moving northwest at 31 kilometers per hour and is located 250 kilometers south of Ponce (Puerto Rico) and 430 southeast of Santo Domingo. (Dominican Republic).

CNH meteorologists predict that Isaías will pass over the island of Hispaniola this Thursday and it will continue its path to the south of The Bahamas on Friday morning.

The tropical storm, according to meteorologists, will lose strength as it crosses Hispaniola but will strengthen again on Friday as it advances to The Bahamas.

A tropical storm alert has been activated for Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, part of Haiti, the Virgin Islands, southern and central Bahamas, as well as for several Caribbean islands that are Dutch, French and British colonies.

A tropical storm warning has also been activated for the islands of the northern Bahamas and has alerted Cuba and Florida that the storm may affect them.

This year, tropical storms Arthur and Bertha were formed before the official start of the cyclonic season, which begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30, followed by Cristóbal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, and Hanna. The latter was the first hurricane of the year in the Atlantic.

