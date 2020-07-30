Tropical Storm Isaias is heading toward Florida

Four days ago, tropical storm Gonzalo dissipated, but another system is growing in the Atlantic Ocean.
Gonzalo weakened and practically disappeared on Sunday, July 26th, after encountering unfavorable conditions in the Eastern Caribbean.
And so last night, tropical storm ‘Isaías’ formed in the south of the island of Puerto Rico, which has maximum sustained winds of up to 85 kilometers per hour.
According to a Thursday bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the eye of Isaías is now moving northwest at 31 kilometers per hour and is located 250 kilometers south of Ponce (Puerto Rico) and 430 southeast of Santo Domingo. (Dominican Republic).
CNH meteorologists predict that Isaías will pass over the island of Hispaniola this Thursday and it will continue its path to the south of The Bahamas on Friday morning.
The tropical storm, according to meteorologists, will lose strength as it crosses Hispaniola but will strengthen again on Friday as it advances to The Bahamas.
A tropical storm alert has been activated for Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, part of Haiti, the Virgin Islands, southern and central Bahamas, as well as for several Caribbean islands that are Dutch, French and British colonies.
A tropical storm warning has also been activated for the islands of the northern Bahamas and has alerted Cuba and Florida that the storm may affect them.
This year, tropical storms Arthur and Bertha were formed before the official start of the cyclonic season, which begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30, followed by Cristóbal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, and Hanna. The latter was the first hurricane of the year in the Atlantic.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Femicides on the rise in Mexico as AMLO cuts budgets of women’s shelters
New figures reflect surge in violence.
-
Mexico Supreme Court rejects state’s bid to decriminalize abortion
Mexico’s Supreme Court has rejected a.
-
Mexican LPGA star tests positive for COVID-19
Mexico’s Lopez out of LPGA opener.
-
Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) —.
-
“La Gas” plants 4 thousand trees in different points in the north of Mérida
The initiative is part of the.
-
OECD and CONAMER say Mérida is the best city in Mexico to invest
The OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation.
-
NASA’s Perseverance Mission: our best chance yet to find life on Mars
A new rover is on its.
-
Yucatan SSP in coordination with Campeche FGE locate missing 11-year-old girl
MÉRIDA, Yuc., July 29, 2020. –.
-
Alien DNA and demonic sex. The unusual beliefs of Trump’s new ‘Covid doctor’
Dr. Stella Immanuel touts hydroxychloroquine as.
-
Mexico, the worst country to raise a family, study reveals.
Among the 35 countries of the.
Leave a Comment