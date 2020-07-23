Tropical Storm “Gonzalo” could become a hurricane today.

The newly formed tropical storm ”Gonzalo” was gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean, said the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, USA, and is expected to become a hurricane today, July 23 2020.

MERIDA Yucatan (CONAGUA) On Wednesday night, the center of the storm was 600 miles east of the eastern Windward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. It was heading west at 19 kilometers per hour.

The Hurricane Center recommended monitoring the storm in the Windward Islands, where it was expected to approach Friday night and Saturday. A hurricane warning was issued for Barbados.

Storm “Gonzalo” broke a record set by Tropical Storm “Gert,” formed on July 24, 2005. So far this year, “Christopher,” “Danielle,” “Edouard,” and “Fay” have set records as the earliest Atlantic storms in their respective alphabet positions.

