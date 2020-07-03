Travel advisors share experiences from Cancun, Riviera Maya amid COVID-19

One of the most valuable perks of working with a trusted travel advisor is getting firsthand knowledge of the destination you’ll be visiting.
Travel advisors Paul and Sally Jane Smith of TravelSmiths recently traveled to Cancun and Mexico’s Riviera Maya region to experience the recently reopened destination for themselves and subsequently shared their experience on the latest edition of the TravelPulse Podcast.
“It was an easy process and you can feel confident in traveling there which is really important because that’s what people are nervous about is the unknown,” said Sally Jane, who recommended fellow advisors experience the international hotspot for themselves.
“I urge every travel advisor to go down and check out your properties. The prices are right for flights, they’re inexpensive.”
The Smiths also detail exactly what travelers can expect from arriving at the airport to walking onto their resort.
You can view the interview with the Smiths in its entirety here.
