These travel destinations require proof of negative COVID-19 test

Travel is Back But Some Restrictions Apply

The world is gradually beginning to open back up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but many places are requiring visitors, including Americans, to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to experience their destination in lieu of a 14-day quarantine.

Here are some of the most notable destinations requiring visitors to present negative COVID-19 tests this summer:

Aruba

Aruba reopened to travelers from the Caribbean, Canada and Europe on July 1 and will begin welcoming visitors from the U.S. on Friday, July 10. Travelers without evidence of a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to arrival will be required to pay for a test upon arrival and be quarantined until their results come back.

Bahamas

The Bahamas reopened its international borders on July 1 but is requiring all arrivals to the to present a negative COVID-19 test that is less than seven days old. Those without proof will have to pay for a test on arrival or quarantine for two weeks. However, there are some exceptions, including children under 10 years old, private pilots who do not deplane and citizens and residents returning after less than 72 hours or from an approved country.

Bermuda

Bermuda began welcoming back visitors on July 1, requiring arrivals to test negative for coronavirus at least 72 hours in advance of their trip and again upon arrival in order to gain freedom of movement throughout their stay.

French Polynesia

Popular places like Tahiti and Bora Bora will reopen to international tourism from all countries on July 15 but visitors will require either proof of a negative COVID-19 test or an “immunity certificate” proving that they’ve recovered from a previous infection to explore freely.

Hawaii

Starting August 1, visitors to the Hawaiian Islands will be able to bypass the state’s 14-day quarantine order by providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The pre-travel testing program will require participants to undergo a PCR (nasal-swab) test prior to arrival.

Jamaica

Jamaica reopened to international travelers last month and requires that visitors undergo COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the airport. Travelers must stay at their hotel or resort for at least 24-48 hours while they await their test results. “If a traveler tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival, the person will be isolated in a public health facility for a minimum period of 14 days, or until they are able to produce two consecutive negative tests in a 48-hour period,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is scheduled to reopen to international travel on July 15 but visiting the island will require a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arrival. “I want Puerto Ricans living in the US mainland to safely come to our island and visit their family members without fear of spreading this virus or infecting a love one,” Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced said in a statement. “I want tourists and everyone visiting Puerto Rico to feel safe.”

Saint Lucia

Beginning Thursday, July 9, Saint Lucia will introduce updated travel protocolsrequiring visitors to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of travel unless they are traveling from the government’s designated travel bubble, which includes the following countries: Antigua, Barbuda, Aruba, Anguilla, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Monsterrat, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos.

Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos will begin welcoming flights from the U.S., Canada and Europe on July 22. In advance, the government is launching TCI Assured, an online portal where international travelers to the Turks and Caicos will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test from their destination of origin a maximum of 72 hours before travel; travel medical insurance including emergency assistance and COVID-19 medical repatriation and completion of an online health questionnaire.

Source: https://www.travelpulse.com/







Comments

comments