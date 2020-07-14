There will be no return to ‘normalcy’ in the foreseeable future. – WHO

According to WHO, the coronavirus pandemic could worsen unless governments undertake a comprehensive strategy focused on preventing transmission of the virus and saving lives.

There will be no return to “old normalcy” in the foreseeable future due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, and too many countries continue to move in the wrong direction, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Monday.

“The virus remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and individuals do not reflect this,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said today at a routine press conference.

The WHO director-general said the leaders’ conflicting messages undermine trust, the most critical ingredient of any response, and that the virus’s only goal is to find people to infect.

Things “are going to be worse” he warned unless governments communicate clearly with their citizens and embark on a comprehensive strategy focused on suppressing transmission and saving lives. At the same time, the population complies with the essential public health principles of physical distancing, handwashing, masks, sneezing etiquette, and staying home when sick.

COVID-19 has recently gained momentum. According to the WHO chief, 230,000 cases were reported on Sunday, of which about 80 percent occurred in just ten countries and about half in only two countries.

“But this does not have to be the case,” said the WHO chief, who called on every leader, government, and individual “to do their part to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 and end the collective suffering”.

The WHO chief said three things are required to control the disease and continue with people’s lives:

A focus on reducing mortality and suppressing transmission,

focus on an empowered and committed community that takes individual behavioral steps on behalf of others and strong government leadership and coordination of comprehensive strategies that are communicated clearly and consistently.

“We were not collectively prepared, but we must use all the tools we have to control this epidemic, and we must do so now,” he added.

