“The US is not flooded with coronavirus thanks to the wall with Mexico” – Trump

UNITED STATES. (Agencies) – U.S. President Donald Trump assured yesterday, Friday, July 10, 2020, that thanks to the wall being built on the border with Mexico, the United States is not flooded with coronavirus.

Addressing anti-narcotics officials, the US president claimed that the 250 miles of fencing erected on the frontier since he took office had stopped coronavirus spreading. “It turned out to be very lucky for us that we had the wall, or we would have been inundated because they have some big problems there [in Mexico],” Trump said, although he offered no evidence to support his claim.

Trump also claimed the new parts of the border wall were slowing undocumented migration, although new figures this week showed that detentions on the frontier – which had dropped dramatically due to pandemic lockdowns – had risen 40% in June. “It’s made a tremendous difference,” Trump said, “because our numbers on the southern border are very small, especially with Covid.”

These statements by Donald Trump come just hours after the visit of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who went to the White House on an official visit.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States is the country with the most infections and deaths from coronavirus worldwide.

This week the confirmed US coronavirus caseload surged past 3.2 million cases and more than 135 thousand deaths, representing about a quarter of the world’s total cases. Several southern US states are currently scrambling to reimpose lockdowns amid fresh outbreaks.

Mexico’s caseload is much lower, with almost 290 thousand positive cases and 34 thousand 191 deaths.

