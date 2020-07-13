The temporary Hospital in Siglo XXI Century, the last resource for Yucatan.

The temporal hospital will be activated today since the other hospitals are at full capacity.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The state authorities will put today in operation their last strategic reserve of beds, equipment, and medical personnel to attend patients with the coronavirus: the temporary hospital set up at the Siglo XXI Convention Center. There will no longer be any new spaces to receive patients when a high number of infections and deaths continue to be reported in the state by Covid-19. The hospital in Valladolid is also part of this reserve, and it went into operation a few days ago.

In a new message to the population, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal stated that if this strategic hospital reserve is filled, it will not be possible to make more beds available, since Yucatan’s medical staff is already at full capacity. Vila said that the next few days would be key in deciding whether to continue with the economic reactivation.

The governor stressed that those in the most vulnerable groups because of age or because they suffer from diabetes, hypertension, obesity, or any chronic disease, their traffic light will always be red because if they catch it, they are more likely to end up in the hospital.

Yesterday, 15 deaths were reported at the hospital, including a 14-year-old boy with a history of leukemia. There are already 641 those who lose their lives due to the disease.

The mayor of Bokobá, Ruby Alejandra Sosa Pérez, reported that she tested positive for Covid-19. “I am isolated and stable, with mild symptoms,” said the official. I am isolated and stable, with mild symptoms,” she said.

Yesterday, 276 deaths and 4,482 infections were reported nationwide. The country reached 35,006 deaths and 299,750 cases. Mexico surpassed Italy in the number of deaths and is now fourth in the world.

In the face of the wave of criticism received by the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador once again, repeated his never-ending speech denouncing “a campaign of attacks and lies” against Lopez Gatell and his government.

