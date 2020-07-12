The temporary hospital at Siglo XXI will start operating as of Monday.

This temporary hospital will start operations receiving only those people with Coronavirus who come from the IMSS public hospitals, Issste, Hospital Regional de Alta Especialidad and Dr. Agustín O’Horán who are in the convalescent stage.

MERIDA, Yucatan (Secretaría de Salud Yucatan)- The temporary hospital set up at the Centro de Convenciones y Exposiciones Yucatán Siglo XXI opens its doors to ensure the care of patients with Coronavirus and contribute to preserving the health of the people of Yucatan.

Attention will be provided only to those people with Coronavirus that come from the public hospitals IMSS, Issste, Regional Hospital of High Specialty and Dr. Agustín O’Horán, since its objective is to receive patients with this disease that are in a convalescent stage so that, in this way, beds can be freed in the hospitals of the federal government that today are with a high occupation and these can continue attending people that come to them in a serious state.

Despite the fact that this hospital is in close communication with the health institutions that operate in the state, it should be noted that its operation does not replace the obligation of the federal hospitals to continue the process of reconversion of their areas and to continue providing care to their beneficiaries.

The temporary hospital opens in order to support the federal public hospitals, since as it has been in the public domain, a week ago the delegate of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in the state, Miriam Victoria Sanchez Castro, said that they had 43% occupation, but after the resignation of the director of the Regional General Hospital No. 12 “Benito Juarez Garcia”, Carlos Felipe Sarzo Moreno, yesterday Sanchez Castro admitted that the nosocomials of this Institute are at 100% capacity.

Due to its characteristics, this temporary hospital is destined to initially attend patients with moderate symptoms, as well as those who need hospital management and are in a convalescent period with minimal need for care, but who due to over-saturation of services in the COVID areas of public hospitals, require a referral to this temporary care center.

This temporary hospital has 490 available and well equipped beds, of which 52 have oxygen intakes for patients requiring critical care, 123 beds are for intermediate care and 315 for minimum care. It is part of the hospital expansion project that the Government of Mauritius Vila Dosal implemented in anticipation of the significant growth in the number of people suffering from this condition, making it a timely aid to reduce the saturation of public hospitals.

From the first moment, the State Government prepared itself with the acquisition of the necessary equipment and supplies to face the pandemic in view of its scarcity in Mexico and the world in view of the health contingency. Therefore, the fitting out of this hospital has been a well thought out investment by the State Administration to ensure safe and quality care for the people of Yucatan.

The qualification of the temporary hospital of the Centro de Convenciones Yucatán Siglo XXI shows that the timely planning and the rigorous epidemiological surveillance of the State Government are reliable, because today they allow to have a new space to attend patients with Coronavirus.

Although the hospitals of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) and the Regional High Specialty Hospital are under the guardianship of the Federation, the State Government has supported the federal hospitals with equipment and supplies so that they can continue to offer quality care to the Yucatan people who require it.

To the Yucatan Peninsula Regional High Specialty Hospital (HRAEPY) 74 ventilators and 40 vital signs monitors; to the state delegation of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), 30 ventilators and 30 monitors, and to the IMSS High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE), 20 ventilators and 20 monitors, as well as protective material for staff and other items.

The Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) in Yucatan has been given 10 fans, thermometers known as “Gun-Infrared”, as well as 340 disposable clinical protection kits consisting of clinical gown, clinical cap and surgical shoes. Recently, this federal government institute was also awarded 10 monitors and 500 mask covers.

In this way, Yucatan confirms that the state is moving one step forward in providing support to the Federal Government, because this temporary hospital was equipped in anticipation of the evolution of the pandemic was extended, since health care of the Yucatan has always been the most important to preserve.

Dr. Darwin España Fuentes has been appointed as the director of this temporary hospital. Similarly, it was reported that for its proper functioning, a road operation will be implemented to ensure rapid access to ambulances for patient transfer, which will involve the partial or complete closure of nearby roads.

As part of this road operation, streets 3-B and 5-B, both between 60th and 20th Streets, will remain closed. As for 20-A Street, which is where the State Government’s administrative buildings are located, the artery that runs from south to north will be restricted and the lane that normally runs from north to south will be changed to counterflow. 60th Street will remain open as usual.

With the start of operations of this temporary care center, in addition to contributing to increasing hospital capacity in Yucatan, it also frees up beds in the areas of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in public hospitals and ensures continuity in primary health care for patients with this disease. In the first instance, it will be receiving convalescent patients.

According to the established protocol, due to its characteristics, this provisional hospital will not admit patients under 18 years of age; pregnant women or those in the post-surgery period under 2 weeks; people with group 1 risk factors with an exacerbated base pathology (ischemic cardiopathy, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or uncontrolled asthma, active pulmonary tuberculosis, terminal chronic renal disease, Child Pug C liver failure); with group 2 risk factors (haematological diseases, type 1 and 2 diabetes), states of uncontrolled immunosuppression; and with decompensated psychiatric pathology. These patients will continue to be treated at the IMSS, Issste, Regional de Alta Especialidad hospitals or at the “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” General Hospital.

For the correct functioning of this temporary care center, the installation of the medical gas, electric, hydraulic, sanitary and voice and data network systems was carried out.

The temporary hospital set up at the Centro de Convenciones y Exposiciones Yucatán Siglo XXI joins the installation of the temporary hospital in the municipality of Valladolid, which are among the actions implemented by Governor Vila Dosal to expand the availability of beds and areas to attend exclusively to those who are infected with Coronavirus and require hospitalization.

