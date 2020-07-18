The Jalisco New Generation Cartel Powerful Exhibition

With shots in the air, shouts for “El Mencho” and a narco-corrido at the end, hitmen from the New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG) in military camouflage boasted a powerful arsenal.

In a video that began to circulate on social networks, at least 20 vehicles appear, including all-terrain vans, Suburbans, Jeeps, and others that simulate those of stock transport companies, all of them armored.

Besides, some are modified to carry Barret rifles on their top, slits on the sides, to be able to shoot from inside the vehicle, and police flashes in blue and red.

The recording shows that at least 75 hooded individuals in military clothing, all were holding assault rifles and other grenade launchers.

“Pura gente del Señor Mencho,” “Puro Grupo Elite,” and “Viva El Señor de los Gallos,” you hear them shouting in reference to their leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka “El Mencho.

Another character shouted at is the one known as ‘RR,’ a pseudonym of Ricardo Ruiz Velasco, who is presumed to command the “Grupo Elite” of the criminal organization in Guanajuato.

Although it is unknown where the deployment of hitmen was recorded, social networks mention the possibility that it was in Tomatlán, Jalisco.

AMLO denies it… But under his government, Mexico has become a “narco-state”.

