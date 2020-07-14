The first patients are received at the Siglo XXI Convention Center

With the arrival of the first Coronavirus COVID-19 patients, the temporary hospital enabled in the Siglo XXI Convention Center came into operation, which comes to support federal and state hospitals such as those of the IMSS, ISSSTE, High Specialty Regional Hospital and the O’Horán Hospital of the state government, in order to help free beds in these institutions that, to this day, are in high occupation and they can continue to serve people who arrive in serious condition.

As previously announced, this temporary hospital received its first two convalescent patients, both men. The first of 78 years old, originally from Mérida, who was transferred from the Regional Hospital of High Specialty of the Yucatan Peninsula (HRAEPY), which depends on the federal government, and the other a 53-year-old man, also from Mérida, who arrived from the Hospital General “Dr. Agustín O’Horán ”. During the course of the day, the arrival of more patients continued, who were transferred from different hospitals.

Access to the hospital will be only through an ambulance transfer for patients who are in state public hospitals.

By decision of the authorities of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), on this day, the transfer of patients from hospitals belonging to this Institute was not authorized, nor did it share the information corresponding to the sick to carry out their mobilization. However, the state government, through the provisional hospital of the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center, remains willing to support if they so determine.

A week ago the IMSS delegate in the state, Miriam Victoria Sánchez Castro, said that federal and state hospitals had 43 percent occupancy, but after the resignation of the director of the General Regional Hospital No. 12 “Benito Juárez García” Carlos Felipe Sarzo Moreno, a few days ago, Sánchez Castro admitted that the IMSS hospitals are at 100 percent of their capacity.

Dr. Darwin España Fuentes was appointed as director of this temporary hospital.

The facility has 490 beds available and well equipped, of which 52 have oxygen intakes for patients requiring critical care, 123 beds are for intermediate care, and 315 for minimal care.

Due to its characteristics, this temporary hospital is intended to serve patients with moderate symptoms, as well as those who deserve medical treatment and are in a period of convalescence with the need for minimal care, but due to oversaturation of services in the COVID areas of Public hospitals require a referral to this temporary care center.

In turn, the state government delivered a total of 139 ventilators, 100 vital signs monitors, and medical protection supplies to federal government hospitals.

It should be recalled that to guarantee agile access to the ambulances for the transfer of patients, a road operation was implemented, which will involve the partial or complete closure of the surrounding streets, so the public is reminded to take their precautions.

