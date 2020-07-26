The Cuban doctors came, charged 135 million pesos and left.

The Mexico City Ministry of Health does not rule out that the agreement with the Cuban doctors may be renewed.

MEXICO CITY (Agencies) – Without specifying a date, Mexico City’s Health Secretary Oliva López announced that the agreement with a delegation of Cuban doctors had been concluded. They were paid 135 million pesos for their services. Around 6,058,609.64 USD

“This was support to cover all the activities that the agreement included, which were, as I have already pointed out on other occasions, training, research, sharing of protocols, good practices, monitoring of epidemiological field and also a set of activities, let’s say, of technical advice. So, this 135 million peso was what was considered for the agreement that includes all these activities. Also, direct attention and the 585 Cuban doctors participated,” she explained.

When questioned about the criticism generated by these doctors’ presence, the capital official said that the doctors helped to strengthen the actions carried out in capital hospitals to fight SARS-CoV-2.

“Not only were these doctors, not only these health personnel, but the city has also hired more than 2 thousand health workers to strengthen its response capacity. Many of these workers come from other states, so these professionals who joined have been very important for the care in the city, and we are deeply grateful for their commitment? You know that there are not enough specialist doctors in the country and the city; therefore, the calls are open, and we will continue to hire health personnel,” she said.

Finally, she did not rule out the possibility that the agreement with the Cuban doctors could be renewed and thanked them for the work they did in the city, and the work thanked the health workers in Mexico are doing to win the battle against Covid-19.

