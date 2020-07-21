“Thank God I built the wall.” Once again, Trump attacks Mexico.

In an interview, the U.S. president assured that time would “prove him right,” and the virus would disappear.

UNITED STATES. (Times Media Mexico) – Donald Trump called for more “attention” to the situation of the Covid-19 in Mexico and less to the United States.

“It’s what there is… It’s not just this country, it’s happening in many countries, but they don’t talk about it in the news. They don’t talk about Mexico and Brazil and even in parts of Europe, where it arrived earlier,” Trump said for the Fox News network.

He also insisted on the issue of the border fence and that it was a good decision to build it because, without it, the crisis of the pandemic on U.S. soil would be more serious.

“Why don’t you talk about Mexico, which is not helping us? All I can say is that thank God I built almost the entire wall because if the wall wasn’t up there, we would have a much bigger problem with Mexico,” he said.

The United States is currently the country with the most infections and deaths from Coronavirus, with more than 3.7 million cases and more than 140,000 deaths. This places the U.S. with 11 times more cases and far more deaths from the outbreak than Mexico. As of today, Johns Hopkins totaled 140.937 deaths and 3,831,591 infections in the United States.

