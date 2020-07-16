Spain to sacrifice 93 thousand minks from a farm affected by COVID-19

80% of the animals tested positive for Coronavirus.
93 thousand minks will be slaughtered in the Spanish region of Aragon after knowing that they are carriers of the SARS-CoV-2. 80% of the animals tested positive.
The decision was made after the wife of one of the workers of a mink farm, located in the Teruel town of La Puebla de Valverde, about 200 kilometers east of Madrid, tested positive for COVID-19.
Joaquín Olona, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Environment of the Government of Aragon, told the local media on Thursday, July 16 that seven workers on the farm, including the husband of the first detected, had tested positive.
Initially, the regional authorities ordered the isolation of the animals, but a few weeks later, after several rounds of tests, they decided to sacrifice the mink, which are bred for their prized fur.
Source: Reuters
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Dates announced for the “Tianguis Turístico Digital”
The first digital edition of the.
-
César Duarte files injunction to avoid extradition to Mexico
The former governor was arrested in.
-
Woman takes job dishwashing to see husband at a care facility
Florida woman takes job as a.
-
British singer, composer, and recording artist Elton John honored with new commemorative coin
He is the second British artist.
-
Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín tests positive for COVID-19
There are five Mexican governors who.
-
Yucatecan teenager gives online Maya lessons through Tik Tok
This Yucatecan has given the example.
-
18-year-old girl dies from COVID-19 in Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- This Wednesday, July, 15th,.
-
Patients start arriving at the temporary hospital set up in the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention Center
Of the sixteen patients, four were.
-
The Wagner Group, the brutal private army of Russian mercenaries.
The Wagner Group is a private.
-
Historical mega hack!
Hackers took the accounts from Gates,.
Leave a Comment