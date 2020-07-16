Spain to sacrifice 93 thousand minks from a farm affected by COVID-19

80% of the animals tested positive for Coronavirus.

93 thousand minks will be slaughtered in the Spanish region of Aragon after knowing that they are carriers of the SARS-CoV-2. 80% of the animals tested positive.

The decision was made after the wife of one of the workers of a mink farm, located in the Teruel town of La Puebla de Valverde, about 200 kilometers east of Madrid, tested positive for COVID-19.

Joaquín Olona, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Environment of the Government of Aragon, told the local media on Thursday, July 16 that seven workers on the farm, including the husband of the first detected, had tested positive.

Initially, the regional authorities ordered the isolation of the animals, but a few weeks later, after several rounds of tests, they decided to sacrifice the mink, which are bred for their prized fur.

Source: Reuters







Comments

comments