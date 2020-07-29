Sixty-year-old man attacked by a crocodile in Tizimín, Yucatán

Tizimín, Yucatán (July 29, 2020).- A person who worked on a plot located in the Dzonot Carretero community was attacked by a crocodile on Tuesday, July 28, causing injuries that required his transfer to the hospital.
The victim was identified as Santos “N”, 60 years old, who was bitten by the animal and, as he was bleeding profusely, had to be transferred to the San Carlos hospital aboard a private vehicle.
The injured man arrived at the hospital and received medical attention.
The municipal police reported that they were notified by Misael “N”, who stated that the sixty-year-old man was attacked by the reptile while they were working, at around 11:00 am, on a plot near the aforementioned community.
Although it is not common to see these animals in this region, it is presumed that due to the heavy rains, somehow the croc moved through the swamp, and became aggressive as it is not used to human presence.
As for the animal, it was wounded with a machete to release its victim, but it was confirmed that it was not captured.
