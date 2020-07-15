Reality catches up with the United States. Op-ed

The United States chooses reality over Trump’s allegations.

UNITED STATES (Times Media Mexico) – As Donald Trump maintains his obsession with re-election, state and local leaders are frantically reversing the state reopenings, he demanded, making the United States the world’s most significant coronavirus hotspot.

With hospitals filled with a virus that is relentless in the South and West, Trump clung to the fiction that the worst is over: “We had to close; now we are opening,” the president said of the economy at the White House, patting himself on the back for saving “millions of lives.

As new cases of the disease reach 60,000 a day across the country, many leaders, including those who supported Trump’s aggressive approach, now have little choice but to prioritize science over policy, leaving the president out of touch with reality.

In Texas, Democratic Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner proposed a two-week shutdown, days after Republican Governor Greg Abbott raised the possibility of stricter measures after issuing a mandate to wear masks that offended conservative orthodoxy. West Virginia called for the closure of bars in the hardest-hit county.

In California, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all indoor restaurants, grocery stores, movie theaters, zoos, museums and closed all bars. Los Angeles and San Diego said students would start the new school year only online.

Oregon banned gatherings of more than ten people indoors due to an “alarming increase” of covid-19 cases. Restaurants like KFC encouraged their franchises in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, and California to stop in-store service.

On Saturday, July 11, Florida set the record for any state with new infections in just one day, now has more covid-19 cases than all but eight entire countries.

The image is of a nation that is beginning to close down again in defiance of the pompous and deceptive claims of a president who is closed to reality. A virus that is decimating the population and will not allow the economy to rebound as announced.

Significantly upsetting to Trump are statements by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who said the rapid openings had caused a disaster. We didn’t close completely, and that’s why, when we went up, we started going down, and then we stabilized at a high level — about 20,000 infections a day,” Fauci said. “Then, when we began to reopen, we started to see the waves that we see today, as we speak, in California ? in Arizona, in Texas, in Florida and several other states.

One thing is irrefutable, the states that are now at the center of the storm, were ahead of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on safe reopening. New York and Massachusetts had achieved what may still be only a temporary truce with the coronavirus with weeks of confinement and a strict reopening process that waited for the infection curve to be properly suppressed before restrictions were lifted.

There is no guarantee that the virus will not return to dangerous levels when normal life recovers.

None of this seems to have been recorded by Trump, obsessed with false facts, half-truths, and actions that are simply not feasible, demanding that all children return to school despite not having a plan for how to make their return safe.

To illustrate, his statements last Monday when he said that his political enemies wanted to keep the children trapped at home to harm him. “I think they think they’ll do better if they can keep the schools closed in the election. I don’t think it’s going to help them, frankly, but I think keeping the schools closed is a bad thing for the country and therefore a good thing for them,” Trump said.

What Trump cares about

Re-elect yourself as president. What does it matter if most Americans are trapped in an endless nightmare of unemployment, illness, and death?

Trump’s obsession with his re-election has been a recurring theme. His national plan is designed exclusively to reward his loyal and radical base. His foreign policy is geared toward creating eye-catching photographs with the president in the lead role.

That is why the reopening of schools is crucial to the supposed return to a “normal” economy, particularly to give the impression that the United States has recovered the healthy life that Trump is so urgently needed to convey. However, it leaves the most critical question of all on the air: How can he ensure that a massive return to school will not increase the pandemic and with it the number of hospitalizations and deaths?

