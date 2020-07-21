Quintana Roo launches online platform for Travel Agents and Tour Operators

The objective is to provide visitors with confidence in the procedures and protocols established to reduce the risk of contagion in the Mexican Caribbean.

The Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) reported that it has developed an online program specialized in the Mexican Caribbean so that travel agents from around the world can get to know more about these destinations.

The platform was developed in conjunction with a European company specialized in e-learning and features six language options: Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, German, and Dutch.

For all those interested it is available, free of charge, at https://www.caribemexicano.travel

Travel agents will be able to learn about geography, beaches, natural parks, and lodging options through texts and interactive elements. As an incentive, those who successfully complete the virtual tour and the tests will receive a certificate.

In this regard, the general director of the CPTQ, Darío Flota Ocampo, indicated that technology is an important factor for the immediate future of the sector and that just as our way of interacting has changed, the marketing strategies of destinations will also change, with the support of technology.

“In addition, this platform will allow us to provide confidence to our visitors regarding the procedures and protocols that we have established to reduce the risk of contagion in the Mexican Caribbean,” he added.

It should be mentioned that in addition to this, the Council has given seminars on the tourist destinations of Quintana Roo to groups of travel agents from the United States, Mexico, Colombia, and various other countries.

In fact, Quintana Roo recently activated a digital campaign for the golf segment. Out of the 15 golf courses in the Mexican Caribbean, 13 are already open in Cancun, Riviera Maya, and Cozumel, which is expected to attract a greater number of tourists during the second half of this year.

