Prolific Itaian composer Ennio Morricone, dies at 91

The prolific Oscar-winning film composer, died at the age of 91, in a Rome hospital after falling and breaking his leg, his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said.

ROME (Agencies) – Ennio Morricone is perhaps one of the most creative composers in cinema history. He is the composer of timeless classic melodies such as “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and “Once Upon a Time in the West.”

The Italian composer was famous for his amazing soundtracks during the days of the “Spaghetti Westerns.” Morricone won an Academy Award for the soundtrack of Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” in 2016, after five previous nominations and an Honorary Award in 2007 that recognized his lifetime’s achievement.

Ennio Morricone was born November 10, 1928, and he was initially a trumpet jazz player during the 1940s. In the 50’s he became a studio arranger for RCA Victor and, in 1955, started ghostwriting for film and theatre. Throughout his career, he composed music for artists such as Paul Anka, Mina, Milva, Zucchero, and Andrea Bocelli.

From 1960 to 1975, Morricone gained international fame for composing music for the “Spaghetti Westerns.” From 1966 to 1980, he was the leading member of Il Gruppo, one of the first experimental composers’ collectives, and in 1969 he co-founded Forum Music Village, a prestigious recording studio. From the 1970s, Morricone excelled in Hollywood, composing for prolific American directors such as Don Siegel, Mike Nichols, Brian De Palma, Barry Levinson, Oliver Stone, Warren Beatty, John Carpenter, and Quentin Tarantino.

A composer, orchestrator, conductor, and trumpet player, Morricone composed over 400 scores for cinema and television, as well as over 100 classical works. His score to “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from 1966 is considered one of the most influential soundtracks in history.

Mr. Morricone’s filmography includes over 70 award-winning films, all Sergio Leone’s films since A Fistful of Dollars, all Giuseppe Tornatore’s films since Cinema Paradiso, The Battle of Algiers, Dario Argento’s Animal Trilogy, 1900, The Exorcist II, Days of Heaven, several notable films in French cinema, in particular, the comedy trilogy La Cage aux Folles I, II, III and Le Professionnel, as well as The Thing, The Mission, The Untouchables, Mission to Mars, Bugsy, Disclosure, In the Line of Fire, Bulworth, Ripley’s Game and The Hateful Eight.

The Rome-born composer scored more than 500 films and was a winner and nominee for numerous BAFTA awards and Golden Globes, as well as being the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rest in Peace.

