Progreso pier light up blue for medical workers in Yucatan

In recognition of Yucatan medical staff, including doctors, nurses, administrative personnel, stretcher-bearers, and hospital janitors every Friday, the Arcos de Progreso viaduct will light up in blue, which is the international hallmark for recognizing the work of health personnel, which is why Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, together with a group of workers in this sector, led the lighting of this emblematic pier in the Yucatan port.

The Governor recognized all of the state’s medical personnel for their effort and dedication during these times of pandemic. For this reason, starting today and every Friday, the arches of the Progreso pier will light up in blue as a recognition for all the men and women who belong to the health sector in Yucatán.

“We know how difficult and complicated this pandemic has been for everyone, but especially for the medical personnel, who are human like everyone else, who can also get sick and yet have not stopped fighting for the health of others,” said the Governor.

During the event, Vila Dosal exchanged words with the health personnel who were there and thanked them for the important work they carry out during this difficult contingency.

