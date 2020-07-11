PROFECO temporarily suspends Mérida’s Centro Bus Terminal

Mérida, Yucatán (July 11, 2020).- In response to citizen complaints, the Office of Consumer Defense in Mérida (PROFECO), proceeded to carry out actions in matters of verification and defense of trust at the Centro Bus Terminal located on Calle 65 # 517, downtown Mérida, confirming that the bus line does not display the rates of the passenger transport service when they go onboard the bus in an intermediate place of the route, and they do not deliver the passenger a ticket or receipt indicating the cost of the service, violating the provisions of the Federal Consumer Protection Law.

Therefore, PROFECO applied the precautionary measure of suspension.

These actions are carried out in response to citizen complaints and to guarantee the rights of consumers.

The Head of PROFECO for the Merida Metropolitan Area, Sisely Burgos Cano, urges service providers to respect the price, hours and type of service established in the ticket, which is a proof for any clarification, so it must contain the company name, date of the trip, seat number, origin and destination, total price and type of service, this information must be clear and visible.

Any complaint or report, citizens can go to the PROFECO Office located on: Calle 49 No. 479-A X 54 Y 56 Col. Centro. Working hours: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Emails: merida@profeco.gob.mx, denunciasprofeco@profeco.gob.mx

Phone numbers: 252 9408 / 928 5966 / 800 468 8722

