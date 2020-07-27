Plane crashes in Holbox with 5 tourists on board

The Cessna-type plane landed without problems, but already on the ground, the pilot lost control of the aircraft and ended up crashing into the stands of the softball field that is located to one side of the landing strip.

Five tourists who were onboard resulted unharmed after the airplane crashed the brick wall.

Holbox, which means “black hole”, in Mayan, belongs to the Municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas, and is one of the most important tourist spots in the area.

Agents of the National Guard and the Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico (Semar) arrived at the site, as well as the state police and Holbox local police to assist passengers and possible victims.

The company ax Transporter, to which the aircraft belongs, is dedicated to private flights within the Yucatan Peninsula.

