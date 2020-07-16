Patients start arriving at the temporary hospital set up in the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention Center

Of the sixteen patients, four were transferred from the High Specialty Regional Hospital, three from the General Hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán ”and two from Issste.

On Tuesday, July 14th, nine COVID patients arrived at the temporary hospital set up at the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center, with these new transfers, there is a total of 16 people who are treated on the premises.

According to the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), four of the patients are from the Regional Hospital of High Specialty of the Yucatan Peninsula, three from the General Hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán ”and two from Issste.

It was last Monday when the temporary hospital began operations, with the aim of supporting federal hospitals that are at their maximum capacity.

It should be noted that in the Siglo 21, patients with moderate symptoms will be cared for, as well as those who deserve hospital management and are in a period of convalescence with the need for minimal care.

The transfer of patients to this temporary hospital will be done during three shifts, morning, afternoon, and night.

