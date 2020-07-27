Palace Resorts extends Two-For-One Offer in Cancún

Palace Resorts ‘2 for 1 in Paradise’ promotion has been extended.
Travel advisors can now book their clients at properties in Mexico and Jamaica and provide them with a complimentary room through July 31. The free room can be used during their current trip or used at a later date.
Travelers can also gift their free room to someone they love or a first-responder.
Bookings are also flexible, and kids and teens stay for free at Palace Resorts, making a stay ideal for families.
Additionally, clients can take advantage of up to $1,500 in resort credits to be used on land and sea excursions, spa treatments, rounds of golf and more.
Bookings for ‘2 for 1 in Paradise’ are available through December 20, 2020.
Travel advisors should book the first reservation through their preferred tour operator or PalaceProAgents.com and fill out the complimentary room reservation form.
Full details can be found here.
Source: TravelPulse
